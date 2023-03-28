Around the Web Watch: Rescuer scales 65-foot telecom tower in Pune to save bird tangled in kite string Sayli Pilane and her team freed the uninjured black kite. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago So proud of you, Sayli Pilane! Scaling heights safely and clearly acing your aerial wildlife rescue techniques to rescue this bird stuck in manja at 65ft+ on a telecom tower in #Pune. Trained by @TSatarkar and the other boys on the @resqct team - who I'm sure are as proud… pic.twitter.com/jFhIbJGEcy— Neha Panchamiya (@neha_panchamiya) March 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Birds Pune Rescue