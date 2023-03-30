Around the Web Watch the first litter of cheetah cubs born in India in over 70 years One of the translocated cheetahs brought in from Namibia, Siyaya, has given birth to four cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh welcomes its first four cubs born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on the 17th of September last year under #ProjectCheetah. Environment Minister @byadavbjp congratulates the entire team of Project Cheetah. pic.twitter.com/bE0BZqNmj5— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh cheetah