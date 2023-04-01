Around the Web Watch: This 33-year-old temple elephant has amazing football and cricket skills Visitors to Mangalore’s Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple enjoy watching Mahalakshmi play. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🐘 Mahalakshmi, a 33-year-old elephant, has been attracting devotees coming to the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in southern India with its soccer skills pic.twitter.com/JNiCUs1dPC— Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Football Karnataka