Around the Web Watch: ISRO’s reusable launch vehicle successfully lands on runway after being dropped from a height The test was carried out under the precise conditions in which vehicles arrive from the space. Scroll Staff An hour ago BIG ⚡🇮🇳India Reusable Launch Vehicle of @isro Landing Autonomously on Runway after being Dropped by @IAF_MCC Chinook Heli from Height of 4.5 Km. Congrats @isro for this Great Success. #ISRO #IAF #DRDO pic.twitter.com/FvOjPHSuqD— Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) April 2, 2023 Hearty congratulations to team ISRO on the grand success of RLV LEX ( Reusable Launch Vehicle - Landing Experiment) Mission! pic.twitter.com/71s7kAsROl— Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) April 2, 2023 ISRO, DRDO, IAF Jointly Conducted RLV Test@isro @DRDO_India and @IAF_MCC conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) successfully from Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka this morning.Date : April 2, 2023 pic.twitter.com/HWfMHqIvLJ— Indian Aerospace Defence News (IADN) (@NewsIADN) April 2, 2023 ISRO with DRDO and Indian Air Force successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka today: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) pic.twitter.com/97IaLBOroh— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ISRO space