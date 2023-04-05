عمران خان کے کمرہ عدالت پہنچنے کے خصوصی مناظر #ImranKhan #BOLNews pic.twitter.com/51UitTi3Ex — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) April 4, 2023

عمران خان سخت سیکیورٹی میں انسداد دہشتگردی عدالت پیش. عمران خان کی انسداد دہشتگردی عدالت سے تینوں مقدمات میں عبوری ضمانت میں 13 اپریل تک توسیع کردی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/SxUur0gH6U — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 4, 2023

Extraordinary scenes were seen outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore when former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared for a hearing. Khan was seen wearing a makeshift bulletproof helmet (video above), which looked more like a bucket, while Pakistani security personnel held up bulletproof shields around him. Security personnel were also seen guiding Khan, as it was difficult for him to see through the tiny slit in the bulletproof helmet.

Khan, who was seeking an extension in bail in three different cases, was granted relief as the court extended his bail till April 13. The court also directed joint investigation team head to complete the investigation without a delay. Khan came to the court amid security concerns, after the judge refused to entertain his bail extension application without a personal appearance before the court, Dawn reported. The judge had directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the police investigation.

Strict security arrangements have been made since Khan was attacked in Wazirabad during a political rally last year in November. Last month, Khan spoke from a bulletproof container while addressing a crowd in Lahore.