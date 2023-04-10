Around the Web Watch: How a frightened jackal was rescued after falling into a well in Satara, Maharashtra The animal was released back into the wild immediately. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Jackal reported fallen in well near Satara & notified by the Satara FD, Since the jackal was active, trap cage lowered into the well and jackal gently prodded to enter it. Cage pulled out and the jackal was taken to a safe space nearby and released immediately! @neha_panchamiya pic.twitter.com/qHLKsT639Q— RESQ Charitable Trust (@resqct) April 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Rescue Maharashtra