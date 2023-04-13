Around the Web Watch: Kolkata Metro becomes the first in the country to run a train beneath a river A metro rake completed a trial run under the bed of the Hooghly river through a tunnel 32 metres below the water level. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Kolkata Metro creates History!For the first time in India,a Metro rake ran under any river today!Regular trial runs from #HowrahMaidan to #Esplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy,General Manager has described this run as a historic moment for the city of #Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sA4Kqdvf0v— Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) April 12, 2023 Trial run of East-West metro of kolkata(india) under the river Ganga (Hooghly River). @Arzookazmi30 @Qamarcheema @fakharzai7 @arifaajakia pic.twitter.com/44qSUXXe3r— Shivam jayanta (@shivam89722) April 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kolkata metro