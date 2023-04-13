Around the Web Watch: Man cuts birthday cake with a pistol, Delhi Police posts video after arresting him The man was arrested from South Delhi’s Neb Sarai. Scroll Staff An hour ago Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with .315 bore countrymade pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act. pic.twitter.com/CuBG65nvCP— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Police Gun