Caught on CCTV: Masked criminal snatches gold chain from woman at gunpoint outside shop in Delhi A police investigation is underway in the crime that took place in the Rohini area of New Delhi. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Two bike-borne men snatched chain from a woman at gunpoint, in Delhi's Rohini area on April 13; police investigation underway: Delhi Police(Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/L2xR72NIvR— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023