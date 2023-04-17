Viral Video Watch: Ali Sethi sings ‘Pasoori’ with Indian American rapper Raja Kumari at Coachella Music Festival ‘What we can’t do over there we can do over here…all kinds of forbidden love represented here today,’ Sethi said from the stage. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Now this was something big The collaboration 😍 🔥#AliSethi × #RajaKumari ( Svetha Yallapragada Rao) #Pasoori taken to different level #Coachella #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/1rbM4DYxpf— ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 17, 2023 Ali Sethi and Raja Kumari bringing all the vibes to Coachella pic.twitter.com/58pu7Nze0E— Maggy Donaldson (@maggydonaldson) April 16, 2023 Also Watch: Singer Diljit Dosanjh introduces Punjabi music to the Coachella Music Festival We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music Ali Sethi