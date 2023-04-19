Around the Web Watch: Elephant falls into 15-foot well, is rescued after three hours The officials of the forest department used an excavator to create a path for the animal to come out of the well in a rubber plantation in Malappuram, Kerala. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #WATCH | Kerala: A wild elephant, which fell into a 15-feet deep well inside a rubber plantation in the Malappuram district, was rescued by the forest officials after nearly three hours of strenuous efforts. (18.04) pic.twitter.com/b2YGitBSAJ— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala animal