Ecstatic fans line up to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook as he opens company's retail store in Delhi Hugs, selfies, and deferential gestures. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Raw emotions.#AppleStore#AppleSaket pic.twitter.com/ytTcEJRt65— Ketan Pratap (@pratapketan) April 20, 2023 Incredible energy #Apple #AppleSaket pic.twitter.com/tdWHOueZ0x— Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) April 20, 2023 .@Apple's second India store is now open for customers.CEO @tim_cook opens the doors to the #AppleSaket outlet in #Delhi. #Apple Read more: https://t.co/HTAkWi07HR pic.twitter.com/ye7R2dUccR— BQ Prime (@bqprime) April 20, 2023 #WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook meets customers visiting India's second Apple Store at Delhi's Select City Walk Mall in Saket. pic.twitter.com/ZeEubKU92w— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023 Inside the #AppleSaket store in Delhi.#AppleStore pic.twitter.com/RkHlUlB6d1— mysmartprice (@mysmartprice) April 20, 2023 This guy got his MacBook from 1999. #Apple fan boys are wild! I tell ya! :D #AppleSaket pic.twitter.com/shmcAwxPGZ— Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) April 20, 2023 Also Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates company's first retail store in India at Mumbai