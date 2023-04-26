#WATCH | Wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding an FIR against the WFI president hold their morning exercise and training session at the protest site pic.twitter.com/sRmf1YXPYo — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Top Indian wrestlers protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to support their demand for action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, held their morning exercise and training session at the protest site on Wednesday.

After their earlier protest this year didn’t result in any action, the wrestlers resumed their sit-in on Sunday, April 23. They declared they would not leave the protest site until action is taken against Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

Live Law reported that on Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition filed by the wrestlers.