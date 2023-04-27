Around the Web Watch: First-ever Barbie doll representing a person with Down Syndrome launched Mattel’s new doll aims to promote diverse beauty representations and challenge the negative perceptions of physical disabilities among children. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Barbie manufacturer Mattel announced their first-ever doll with Down syndrome as the brand seeks to expand the doll’s diversity and representation. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CRomXWijWL— No Jumper (@nojumper) April 25, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@barbie) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mattel Barbie Down syndrome