Viral Video Watch: Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen to play tambourine on stage in Barcelona The former US first lady kept the beat during the hit song ‘Glory Days’, with Steven Spielberg's actress wife Kate Capshaw. Scroll Staff An hour ago Springsteen and Michelle Obama singing together is the ultimate power duo! #Springsteen.Temu code for code!/120562193/pic.twitter.com/oysS40cMqL— L|Huff🦞 °˖✧ Temu Ambassador * (@HuffLida) April 29, 2023 Michelle Obama dancing at tonight’s Springsteen concert in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/en0G74x16d— SpringsteenPitQ (@SpringsteenPit) April 28, 2023 Michelle and Barack Obama jamming to Bruce Springsteen…pic.twitter.com/qJ269TfBrq— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music concert