Around the Web

Met Gala 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Rihanna, a round-up of best looks from fashion's big night

The annual event in New York City saw a star-studded gathering to honour the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

Scroll Staff

2 hours ago

idc what ppl say but alia bhatt literally slayed at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4s8C0qPTqk— MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 2, 2023

📹| Nick Jonas e Priyanka Chopra sendo fotografados no #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2Z0g3zB1mn— Central Jonas Brothers (@centraljonasbr) May 2, 2023

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Molloy Makeup Artist (@jamesmolloymakeupartist)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Kapadia Badani (@priyankarkapadia)

Rihanna at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/isAi7cmMs3— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

Rihanna's dress reveal & baby bump #MetGala #RIHANA pic.twitter.com/I1WXwqFoKG— V✨ (@vpbossladyy) May 2, 2023

There are no shades of gray for @sanbenito and @iamDiddy who don black and white florals as they cascade up the #MetGala red carpet. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/czQiWyGDny— The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 2, 2023

Naomi Campbell. That's it. That's the tweet. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yncY7gDK0J— ESSENCE (@Essence) May 1, 2023

O vencedor do Oscar Ke Huy Quan no #MetGalapic.twitter.com/eZ3hIIGyBp— CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) May 1, 2023

can we take a moment and appreciate how dua lipa's #metgala dress has POCKETS?? a win for feminism pic.twitter.com/Vt6ZRI5gYW— tanyel (@nba_yb_tv) May 1, 2023

Rami Malek for #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YH3ElOErG1— katie (@hikatievita) May 2, 2023

Kim Kardashian wearing Schiaparelli at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bHbrl40vfr— Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) May 2, 2023

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are truly a Marvelous duo. ❤️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/I4Wg67JlZy— E! News (@enews) May 1, 2023

Eternally the GOAT, on and off the court 🐐✨ @serenawilliams shimmers and shines on the #MetGala red carpet pic.twitter.com/CMDB6iITwp— The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 2, 2023

The internet's daddy: Pedro Pascal at the #MetGala: https://t.co/XDLmN20h09 pic.twitter.com/rzgy91nQXf— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2023

Jeremy Pope with a Karl cape at the Met Gala @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/slebT8YC7l— Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) May 2, 2023

OH JEREMY POPE DEVOURED THIS😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p77u01rI3j— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023