An uninvited guest

A cockroach was seen scurrying onto the steps of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York as celebrities arrived. The insect got its fifteen minutes of fame as a photographer quickly got few shots of the unusual celebrity. However, it soon died after someone stepped on it.

Karl Largerfeld’s pet, Choupette’s lookalike

While the iconic designer’s favourite pet, Choupette, decided to stay home and not attend the fashion event, a huge feline resembling like it arrived on the red carpet, leaving everyone confused. Later, it turned out to be actor Jared Leto, who said it was his way of honouring Lagerfeld.

Jared Leto llego vestido como Choupette, la famosa gata del diseñador alemán Karl Lagerfeld



pic.twitter.com/Cf0T7RROBL — DopeHQ (@dopehq) May 2, 2023

It’s Jared Leto as Karl’s Choupette pic.twitter.com/QubReiVgpT — Maggy Donaldson (@maggydonaldson) May 1, 2023

“Who is this?” Lizzo mouthed while hugging a human-sized costume of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.



The answer: Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/CBQbe9LlEE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023

Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kuSldg7AIX — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒔 🦇 (@MorbyLeto) May 1, 2023

Stylish ode to Choupette

Singer Doja Cat appeared on the red carpet in stylish avatar of a cat woman, wearing an elaborate white gown, completed with a prosthetic mask over her face, for the occasion. And in an attempt to commit to her role wholeheartedly, was only heard meowing during the interviews.

Living in the here and meow 😻 In an ode to #choupette, @dojacat looks fabulously feline as she prowls up the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/aepPgPTYOK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 1, 2023

The way doja cat shut her up through out the interview, #MetGala pic.twitter.com/faZOcJbz0O — 乃 (@iamkingb__) May 2, 2023

Ornate look with paint

American rapper, Lil Nas X, made heads turn at the event with his unusual look – wearing just a thong – to go with silver body paint encrusted with pearls and rhinestones, and matching shiny heels. Perfected with several ornamental whiskers, the musician’s bejeweled mask covered his entire face, was yet another Choupette-inspired look of the night.

It’s sparkles from top to bottom for @LilNasX on the #MetGala red carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/fg4kqCba8Y — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 2, 2023

🤧 Lil Nas x at #MetGala2023 .Idan in the making 🤣🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/AJHyOOpDk4 — Reddishtvmedia (@reddishtv_) May 2, 2023

Offbeat arrival

While the Met Gala is known for it’s bizarre and often outlandish entrances, singer-songwriter David Byrne got attention on the red carpet bringing in a bicycle and wearing a simple white suit with sneakers.

David Byrne foi de bike pro #MetGala . Mais cycle chic impossível. 🚲 pic.twitter.com/HbFM1SAPJI — Bicicleteiros (@Bicicleteirosbr) May 2, 2023

