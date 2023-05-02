Watch: When a cockroach stole the show on red carpet and other unusual moments from Met Gala 2023
As this year’s theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, along with interpretations of his sense of style, it was his pet feline that inspired many looks.
An uninvited guest
A cockroach was seen scurrying onto the steps of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York as celebrities arrived. The insect got its fifteen minutes of fame as a photographer quickly got few shots of the unusual celebrity. However, it soon died after someone stepped on it.
Karl Largerfeld’s pet, Choupette’s lookalike
While the iconic designer’s favourite pet, Choupette, decided to stay home and not attend the fashion event, a huge feline resembling like it arrived on the red carpet, leaving everyone confused. Later, it turned out to be actor Jared Leto, who said it was his way of honouring Lagerfeld.
Stylish ode to Choupette
Singer Doja Cat appeared on the red carpet in stylish avatar of a cat woman, wearing an elaborate white gown, completed with a prosthetic mask over her face, for the occasion. And in an attempt to commit to her role wholeheartedly, was only heard meowing during the interviews.
Ornate look with paint
American rapper, Lil Nas X, made heads turn at the event with his unusual look – wearing just a thong – to go with silver body paint encrusted with pearls and rhinestones, and matching shiny heels. Perfected with several ornamental whiskers, the musician’s bejeweled mask covered his entire face, was yet another Choupette-inspired look of the night.
Offbeat arrival
While the Met Gala is known for it’s bizarre and often outlandish entrances, singer-songwriter David Byrne got attention on the red carpet bringing in a bicycle and wearing a simple white suit with sneakers.
Also Watch: Met Gala 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Rihanna, a round-up of best looks from fashion’s big night