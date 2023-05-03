Around the Web Watch: Rescuers pull out dog from 40-foot well near Pune, Maharashtra It was stuck on a ledge in the well. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A dog reported fallen in a well near Pune. Stuck on ledge, 40 feet deep inside & 20 feet above the water level. RESQ Team member rappelled down, captured the dog in a dog net and pulled it out, taken to a safe space nearby and released immediately.@neha_panchamiya pic.twitter.com/p0dZXpxRc5— RESQ Charitable Trust (@resqct) May 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Pune Animals