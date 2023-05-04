Around the Web ‘Maverick May’: Untimely fog envelopes Delhi-NCR region as temperature plummets Residents woke up to an unusual sight in summer following a spell of rain. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Maverick May ! Enjoy Winters in May #DelhiWeather Delhi-NCR as #fog blankets, temperature dips to 16°C pic.twitter.com/KO3z5ZJP4o— sudhakar (@naidusudhakar) May 4, 2023 दिल्ली में मई के महीने में कोहरा... 😊 pic.twitter.com/SKxrpFSsvf— snehanshu shekhar 🇮🇳 (@snehanshus) May 4, 2023 The #weather in #May looks like #December #noida #fog pic.twitter.com/yTr2k8b21W— Shailendra Pandey (@shailfilm) May 4, 2023 दिल्ली-नोएडा में सुबह से ही कोहरा छाया हुआ है। नोएडा की सोसाइटी के गार्ड ने बताया कि रात भर ठंड पड़ी। उन्हें ठंड से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ा।#Noida #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/5KL3I9afGI— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) May 4, 2023 Is everyone in Delhi waking up to a May FOG? And 19c weather. #adelhiWeather #fog pic.twitter.com/tU95i3wO3B— 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) May 4, 2023 Fog in Noida #foginnoida #WinterIsComing #noida #weather #climate pic.twitter.com/p3qtrSpPBG— Owais (@owaisjwd5) May 4, 2023 #fog #DelhiWeather #DelhiRains ⏰ :- 5:20 am 📍 North Delhi pic.twitter.com/SvGa2jOEkM— Gourav Singh (@gksthakur_) May 4, 2023 4th May - Faridabad waking up to dense fog 06.30 am .. wow !! #climate #fog pic.twitter.com/j6HDVDY9e6— Tanu Bhargava (@TanuBhargava9) May 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. weather Delhi