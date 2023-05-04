Around the Web Watch: A rare white snake rescued from Coimbatore released back into the wild The rare leucistic cobra was rescued by a volunteer of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago கோவை குறிச்சி அருகே மழை நீரில் அடித்து வரப்பட்டு, பிடிபட்ட வெள்ளை நாகம், மாங்கரை வனப்பகுதியில் பத்திரமாக விடுவிக்கப்பட்டது. #coimbatore #snake #cobra pic.twitter.com/G13MrQ1Zx5— Vicky raina (@Vicky_VJ3) May 4, 2023 #கோவை | கோவை குறிச்சி அருகே மழை நீரில் அடித்து வரப்பட்டு, பிடிபட்ட வெள்ளை நாகம், மாங்கரை வனப்பகுதியில் பத்திரமாக விடுவிக்கப்பட்டது. #coimbatore #snake #sunnews pic.twitter.com/b1c75kEYFw— Thennilavan.k (@thenni253362) May 4, 2023 கோவை: குறிச்சி பகுதியில் மழை நீரில் அடித்து வரப்பட்ட வெள்ளை நாகம்#SunNews | #Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/T5pOqBHYxS— Sun News (@sunnewstamil) May 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu animals