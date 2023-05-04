Around the Web Watch a hungry star swallow a nearby planet in a terrifying time-lapse video For the first time, scientists have caught a Sun-like star in the act of devouring a planet. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago We've long thought that, at the end of their lives, stars like our Sun swell up to 100 times their former diameter and consume surrounding planets. Now, we've seen it. 15,000 light-years away, a hungry star consumed a nearby planet. https://t.co/2XcfC7djIM pic.twitter.com/Ym6GJsMn6Y— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) May 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NASA planets