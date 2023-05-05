Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment when Ukrainian and Russian delegates fought at a summit in Turkey A Russian representative snatched a Ukrainian flag. As payback, he received a punch in the face from a Ukrainian MP. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament.The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 4, 2023 A scuffle broke out between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Türkiye’s capital AnkaraTensions boiled over after Ukrainians interrupted a Russian official’s speech👇 pic.twitter.com/AzZiQi2B6L— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 4, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia