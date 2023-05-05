🥊 In Ankara 🇹🇷, during the events of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community, the representative of Russia 🇷🇺 tore the flag of Ukraine 🇺🇦 from the hands of a 🇺🇦 Member of Parliament.



The 🇺🇦 MP then punched the Russian in the face. pic.twitter.com/zUM8oK4IyN