Around the Web Watch: Wrestlers hold candle-light march to demand action against WFI chief at Jantar Mantar The athletes are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, alleging he has sexually harassed several female players. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago अब हज़ारों मोमबती को बस जलाना नहीं है तो हज़ारों मोमबत्ती से दरिंदो को जलाना है 🕯️ #wrestlersprotest pic.twitter.com/H5fr2eDCOS— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 7, 2023 Candle March by the protesting Wrestlers at The Jantar Mantar.#WrestlersProtestAtJantarMantar #WrestlersProtest #JantarMantarprotest pic.twitter.com/WAxL4Niq4B— Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) May 7, 2023 Wrestlers demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment held a candle light March at Jantar Mantar ! pic.twitter.com/GtbDg8D5Is— Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) May 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wrestlers protest