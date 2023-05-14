Around the Web Watch: Scenes of damage as very severe cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar-Bangladesh border areas The centre of Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe. Scroll Staff An hour ago #CycloneMochaUpdate The current situation of #Rohingya refugee Camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingya #Refugees are struggling to protect their vulnerable shelters.#RohingyaRefugees #CycloneMocha pic.twitter.com/cm6WNVkbpX— Zia.Hero (@SahatZia_Hero) May 14, 2023 Saintmartin Rohingya Shelter, Cox's Bazar #Bangladesh #CycloneMocha #mocha #Cyclone pic.twitter.com/7lmLg1lHtG— Asia News (@asianewsteam) May 14, 2023 Cyclone Mocha's impact is already being felt in #Rohingya Camp as a large Immediate attention required to ensure the safety of camp residents. #Bangladesh #refugees#CampPhotography by Abul kalam pic.twitter.com/r754m3kcVE— Abul kalam Photographer in Bangladesh (@kalamabul408) May 14, 2023 Damaged shelter pic.twitter.com/E6NavG2Iqf— Abdullah (@Abdulla_AH7) May 14, 2023 Cyclone Mocha hits Rakhine State capital SittweMay 14, 2023Rakhine State’s capital Sittwe was hit by heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday afternoon after Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Myanmar’s western coast in the morning. / Wai Hun Aung pic.twitter.com/7tEVaG1oNa— The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) May 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. cyclone weather