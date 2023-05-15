Viral Video Watch: Actor Nora Fatehi joins Calm Down singer Rema on stage, teaches him dance moves Spotted at the Nigerian singer-rapper’s concert in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago REMA x Nora Fatehi dancing at his concert in Mumbai, India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V5y1eOTVsn— NOTJUSTOK (@NOTJUSTOK) May 14, 2023 While the World 🌎 Danced on #Rema’s 🕺👍♥️🎙🎼Calm Down, our very own Bollywoods OG Rani, #NoraFatehi ❤️💃💖 made him Dance on Indias Afro Song 🎵 😄 ♥️ ‘Dance Meri Raani’! 😍😍 Indeed a Thrilling & Sensational 🌟 On Stage Performance which took the crowd by storm 🤔 ✌️👍🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/flJ60raSNc— HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) May 14, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music concert Mumbai