While the World 🌎 Danced on #Rema’s 🕺👍♥️🎙🎼Calm Down, our very own Bollywoods OG Rani, #NoraFatehi ❤️💃💖 made him Dance on Indias Afro Song 🎵 😄 ♥️ ‘Dance Meri Raani’! 😍😍 Indeed a Thrilling & Sensational 🌟 On Stage Performance which took the crowd by storm 🤔 ✌️👍🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/flJ60raSNc