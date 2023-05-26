Around the Web Watch: Pipeline ruptures, sending up massive jet of water that damages homes and cars A water supply line burst in Guwahati’s Kharghuli area, Scroll Staff An hour ago #Guwahati: Burst pipes wreak havoc in Kharguli area.#water pic.twitter.com/EzWq3WmQrA— Rajdeep Bailung Baruah (@BailungRajdeep) May 25, 2023 Water pipeline bursts in Kharguli area of #Guwahati. Houses flooded. Vehicles damaged. One woman killed, several injured. More details awaited. #Assam pic.twitter.com/N51aBzwkXC— Rajdeep Bailung Baruah (@BailungRajdeep) May 25, 2023 #Assam: A supply pipe of Gammon water exploded near Kharguli area of #Guwahati on May 25.According to reports, a woman lost her life and several have been injured in the #accident. pic.twitter.com/aqODxxMXtB— India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) May 25, 2023 #PHOTO | Water pipe blast incident reported in #Guwahati.📷Jaipur, Kharghuli#Assam pic.twitter.com/7qfRPbWNPT— G Plus (@guwahatiplus) May 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. assam accident