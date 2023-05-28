The rogue wild tusker Arikomban, already infamous for its raids on homes and ration shops in search of rice, made its way into Cumbum town in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Social media platforms were inundated with pictures and videos capturing the elephant on the rampage as it chased people, damaged vehicles, and wreaked havoc on buildings. According to a report in Onmanorama, three people were injured, with one in critical condition, while attempting to flee from the tusker’s path.

In response to the elephant’s presence in densely populated areas, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department issued a high alert, urging residents to remain indoors for their safety. Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to swiftly tranquillise the elephant and relocate it to a forested area, reported Mathrubhumi.

Announcement being made in #Cumbum urging public to stay indoors as #Arikomban is on the loose in the city.

Meanwhile, Arikomban is said to have taken shelter in a tamarind plantation in Cumbum. pic.twitter.com/v0liXl3Yh6 — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) May 27, 2023

Arikomban was earlier moved from the Chinnakanal area in Kerala to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29, following numerous complaints from locals about its destructive behaviour. The elephant was fitted with a radio collar and released into the interior regions of the reserve. It has been continuously on the move across forest areas spanning both Kerala and Tamil Nadu since then, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.