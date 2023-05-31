Around the Web Watch: Tamil Nadu motorcyclist takes a bath on the road to win Rs 10 bet, fined Rs 3,500 by police Caught on camera at a busy junction near Panneerselvam Park in Erode. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Youth from Vellode, took a bath in a public place in Erode on Sunday with the intention of posting a video on Instagram and getting likes. Erode town Police fined him on Monday for acting as a wrong guide to the younger generation.@NewIndianXpress @mannar_mannan @Senthil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/N8Y2QfjXJY— Srinivasan Perumal (@ShrinJournalist) May 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Traffic