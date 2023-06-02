Viral Video Watch Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej and team’s musical tribute to India at Delhi event The team performed songs like ‘Damadam Mast Kalandar’, ‘One Song’, ‘Jai Kisan’ and others. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago .@rickykej and troupe live at #IndiaEconomicConclave 2023 . Absolutely incredible pic.twitter.com/IPLTKwLwul— Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 1, 2023 Watch this video & groove to the tunes as @rickykej & his team present the song 'Damadam Mast Kalandar' in their own version.Tune in: https://t.co/0cO6ZOauXO@IDFCFIRSTBank | @GoogleIndia | #IEC2023 pic.twitter.com/VLmAzE8Y7Z— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 1, 2023 #IEC2023Listen to the song 'Jai Kisan', which is in collaboration with @rickykej & 'real-working tribal farmers of India'. Tune in: https://t.co/0cO6ZO9X8g@IDFCFIRSTBank | @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/h2U6dFimRS— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ricky Kej Music