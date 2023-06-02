Around the Web Watch: Angry football fans heckle referee and his family, throw chair at him after their team lost Referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed at Budapest airport by Roma fans after the team lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Anthony Taylor, the referee for the #UEL final, was harassed by AS Roma supporters at the airport with his family.Horrible scenes 😖 pic.twitter.com/jEHjJhXy4d— SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 1, 2023 🚨 L'arbitro #Taylor rientra in Inghilterra da Budapest. In aeroporto incontra alcuni tifosi giallorossi inviperiti con lui. Queste le immagini 👉#asroma 🟡🟠🔴 pic.twitter.com/XmiaklLUyc— laroma24.it (@LAROMA24) June 1, 2023 Another angle of Anthony Taylor, the referee for the #UEL final, was harassed by AS Roma supporters at the airport with his family.Terrible scenes #roma #antony #taylor pic.twitter.com/3bPJRSaKWE— clarkie (@Clarkie_UTD) June 1, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. football airport