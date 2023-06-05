Around the Web Watch: Scenes from the collapse of the bridge over the Ganga in Bihar The Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge in Khagaria is being built at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. A portion had collapsed in April, 2022. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago #WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited.(Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023 Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge breaks and who is going to Resign??#Bihar #NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/nvRUXNfHL1— SHUBHAM (@shubhamamrit5) June 4, 2023 #WATCH | Bihar: Latest visuals from the spot where under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur collapsed for the second time pic.twitter.com/pivnuwVVXy— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023 #WATCH | Bihar: Latest visuals from the spot in Bhagalpur where under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed for the second time yesterday pic.twitter.com/c76IMqNZai— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023 Also readBridge in Bihar collapses for second time in a year, government says planned demolition We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar bridge