Viral Video Watch: Beyoncé was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy on stage for a dance routine during UK concert Blue Ivy Carter, 11, joined her mother on stage several times during the European leg of the Renaissance World Tour. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago the aesthetic of Blue Ivy performing in front of her mom, who is Beyoncé, on a big silver tank, to a song that celebrates blackness is just... wow😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PeRPKPyTqO— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 2, 2023 Blue Ivy really performed with Beyoncé in front of 200,000 people, back to back. her legend status is secured😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PolRLOc6E6— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 4, 2023 Gente a Beyonce tá criando um monstro… A BLUE IVY EH A SUCESSORA DO TRONO SIM pic.twitter.com/dUoHYtngKh— PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) June 4, 2023 Blue Ivy said let me remind y'all that I am the daughter of Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and Shawn Carter. She's ELEVEN! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aOqxWTHCFg— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) May 29, 2023 NO ONE CAN CONVINCE ME THAT THE CARTERS ARE NOT THE MOST UNITED FAMILY IN THE WORLD 🥹❤️🐝CONGRATS BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z!!! YOU DID YOUR THING BY BRINGING QUEEN BLUE IVY TO THIS WORLD 💙🐝🐐 pic.twitter.com/SUOV1rIbh5— QUEEN B CARTER fan account (@JpBernal17) May 30, 2023