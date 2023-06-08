Around the Web Caught on CCTV: Escalator abruptly changes direction at busy metro station, leaves 14 injured The accident took place at Sunae Station in Seoul, South Korea. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago Video shows the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on Bundang Line reversing suddenly and going backward for several seconds, on Thursday. 3 people were sent to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs. 11 others sustained minor injuries. https://t.co/H3gvUoiByi pic.twitter.com/gZ49v9x08W— The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) June 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. south korea accident