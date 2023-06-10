Viral Video Watch: This robot dog ‘critiques’ art pieces using artificial intelligence (and prints it out) Meet AICCA, the artificially intelligent critical canine developed by artist and neurographer Mario Klingemann. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Hello, I am A.I.C.C.A. the artificially intelligent critical canine! pic.twitter.com/nsoljwrXln— A.I.C.C.A. (@_AICCA_) June 7, 2023 Mario Klingemann (@quasimondo) presents A.I.C.C.A. , an AI new "critical eye" on the art scene.An @onkaosgallery project presented at Espacio SOLO. pic.twitter.com/BbGENa8Yly— Colección SOLO (@coleccion_solo) June 9, 2023 The critical essay made by @_AICCA_ analysis the artwork given. pic.twitter.com/Taz8ZSNChm— Onkaos (@onkaosgallery) June 8, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Robots art