Around the Web Watch: Turbulent waves caused by Cyclone Biparjoy makes tourists on Maharashtra beach panic Tourists at the Ganpatipule beach in Ratnagiri were caught off guard. Scroll Staff An hour ago This video depicts #Ganpatipule Beach in #Ratnagiri during the occurrence of Cyclone Biparjoy. The intensity of the sea waves is extremely High. #CycloneBiperjoy #viral2023 #maharashtra #India pic.twitter.com/meJ1h2MfUQ— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 12, 2023 Another VideoThis video depicts #Ganpatipule Beach in #Ratnagiri during the occurrence of Cyclone Biparjoy. The intensity of the sea waves is extremely High. #CycloneBiperjoy #viral2023 #maharashtra #India pic.twitter.com/kthyC02Tre— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) June 12, 2023