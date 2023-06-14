Viral Video Watch: Landmarks in Seoul light up in purple to celebrate K-Pop band BTS’s 10th anniversary BTS fans, aka ARMY, from around the world have travelled to the South Korean capital to participate in the week-long celebrations. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Seoul landmarks shone in purpleㅣBTS 10th Anniversary FestaLotte World Tower, Banpo Bridge, Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Namsan Seoul Tower, Seoul City Hall, Some Sevit, World Cup Bridge, etc. #BTS10thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/EXguUaioVv— BTS Charts Daily⁷💜 (@btschartsdailys) June 13, 2023 whoa army look at this, namsan tower playing spring day by BTSpic.twitter.com/N15A7rhaZD— jeha🔮🪐 (@rockstarstae) June 13, 2023 BTS fans celebrated the band's 10th anniversary in Seoul. The seven-member group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the US music charts and industry awards https://t.co/S4v1eYXfXD pic.twitter.com/zarbuI8N4w— Reuters (@Reuters) June 14, 2023 Seoul has turn #purple for 2023 BTS Festa!💜Commemorating 10th anniversary of #BTS, the landmark around #Seoul changed its colors to purple!😄 Don't miss out on the finale this Saturday when #fireworks in sync with BTS music goes off in Yeouido at 20:30!🎆😍📸@korea_nightview pic.twitter.com/FKF3mwL9Ip— VisitKorea (@KoreanTravel) June 14, 2023 Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno, Seoul, also has media facade of BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE commemorating #BTS10thAnniversary displayed on the outside wall.#2023BTSFESTA @BTS_twt 💜 pic.twitter.com/bwwnbl4Wat— cestlavie_90⁷💜 (@cestlavie9090) June 13, 2023 The Hyundai Seoul mall is lit up in purple too. They have photo zone for #2023BTSFESTA and they'll be playing @BTS_twt songs as their background music in the mall. Boraland wherever you go in Seoul 🥹💜#BTS10thAnniversaryhttps://t.co/DcTuqWOxjI pic.twitter.com/3snshmx7Ch— cestlavie_90⁷💜 (@cestlavie9090) June 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. South Korea BTS music