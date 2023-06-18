Around the Web Watch: Plane carrying musicians continues flying after cargo door opened in mid-air The Sao Luis-Salvador flight in Brazil was carrying members of the band for Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The aircraft of Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry safely lands at São Luís Airport after the cargo door opens in flight. pic.twitter.com/VIx79ABtdX— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 14, 2023 Integrantes da banda gravaram vídeos do ocorrido. Veja abaixo: https://t.co/aOxrHX5CUr pic.twitter.com/65wLVqiRdz— Aratu On (@aratuonline) June 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aviation Brazil