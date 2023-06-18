Viral Video Watch: K-Pop band BTS ends 10th-anniversary celebrations with a special fireworks show for fans The show in Seoul, South Korea, featured a medley of their hit songs, accompanied by a narration by band member Jungkook. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Happy 10th, @BTS_twt! 💜 #BTS #BTS10thAnniversary #BTSFesta2023 #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/Oef7aF3AYO— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) June 17, 2023 ITS SO GORGEOUS 🥺💜💜 pic.twitter.com/niYMeMeLMV— BTS Charts & Votings (@btschartstudio) June 17, 2023 “Like how the fireworks light up the dark night in a beautiful way, THANK YOU FOR LIGHTING UP OUR NIGHTS BRIGHTLY WHEN WE HAD NOTHING.”-@BTS_twt Jungkook at the #2023BTSFESTAatYeouido firework show*tears* *sobbing* *tears*😭😭😭#BTS #JK #2023BTSFESTA #BTS10thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/uTGxphyYc0— Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) June 17, 2023 봄날 불꽃놀이 🎆 pic.twitter.com/NitbuVUdnE— 브리이에 (@BRILLER__613) June 17, 2023 Take Tow with BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show pic.twitter.com/YOEgBB985M— Setho⁷ (@KnjMyLife) June 17, 2023 [FULL] Jungkook’s Narration for BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show 🎆#BTSFesta2023 #2023BTSFESTA #10yearswithBTS #BTS10thAnniversary #2023BTSFESTAatYeouido pic.twitter.com/gWVgziq0O7— bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) June 17, 2023 Also watch: Landmarks in Seoul light up in purple to celebrate K-Pop band BTS’s 10th anniversary We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BTS South Korea Music