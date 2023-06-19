Around the Web Watch: Patients, staff wade through flooded Rajasthan hospital after heavy rainfall Several wards and corridors of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer were flooded after the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Rajasthan | Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. (18.06) pic.twitter.com/eOOVNF39sE— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2023 #WATCH | Rajasthan | Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital got flooded yesterday following heavy rainfall in the city. Visuals from this morning as efforts are underway to clear the premises. pic.twitter.com/ptG74cRNVR— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan Flood Cyclone Biparjoy hospital