Around the Web Watch: Protestors disrupt ‘Adipurush’ screening, shout slogans, force audience to leave Caught on camera at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Maharashtra. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Maharashtra | Members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, 18th June while the film #Adipurush was being screened there. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal… pic.twitter.com/b7BBDKPigm— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023 #AdipurushDisaster घोषित कर रहे हैं हिंदूवादी संगठन। #आदिपुरूष फिल्म का मुंबई के नालासोपारा में जमकर विरोध। #FathersDay #Adipurush #ManojMuntashirShukla #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/4lXxf1IKGw— 𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥 ❁ (@MetroSamachar) June 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra protest films