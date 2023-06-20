Around the Web Watch: Passenger explains why he was clinging to closed door of AC coach outside the train The man was travelling from Madna Mahal to Bhedghat in Madhya Pradesh on Shridham Express. He was allowed to continue his journey. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago जबलपुर मध्यप्रदेश ट्रेन के एसी कोच के गेट पर जल्दबाजी में मदन महल स्टेशन से भेड़ाघाट स्टेशन तक श्रीधाम एक्सप्रेस में लटका रहा युवक,आरपीएफ के जवान ने ट्रेन रोकर बचाई युवक की जान,, #वीडियोवायरल pic.twitter.com/b8q3VbTI0q— manishkharya (@manishkharya1) June 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Train Railways Madhya Pradesh