Around the Web Watch: People jump from first floor of commercial complex to escape huge fire in the building At least three people died after the fire broke out in the building in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #छत्तीसगढ़ के #कोरबा के ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में निगम कॉम्प्लेक्स में भीषण आगजनी। लोगों ने कूद कर बचाई जान। @ChhattisgarhCMO @bhupeshbaghel @PoliceKorba @DrCharandas @jyotsnamahant @RamvicharNetam @Nankiramrampur pic.twitter.com/hf5Rxjzhai— priyanka kaushal (@priyankaavishal) June 19, 2023 कोरबा छत्तीसगढ़ में आज दोपहर ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर स्थित एक कॉम्प्लेक्स में भीसड़ आग लग गई pic.twitter.com/9go3jWea1l— vikas pandey (@vikaspa089408) June 19, 2023 #WATCH | A fire broke out in Transport Nagar market of Korba in Chhattisgarh today. Three people have died and over ten people were rescued in the fire incident, said Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Collector Korba. pic.twitter.com/OJT45cxhqu— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023 A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex in the Transport Nagar, Korba (CG). CISF fire tenders of KSTPP Korba rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation. 04 unconscious persons were rescued from the blazing fire. pic.twitter.com/AfY3s3t89h— CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 19, 2023