Around the Web Watch: Car washed away due to flashflood in Haryana amid heavy rains, volunteers try to pull it out The woman, who was trapped inside the vehicle was rescued in time and sent to a hospital in Panchkula for further treatment. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Another video of Car washed away in #Panchkula, #Haryana today amid heavy rainfall. #rainalert #Ghaggar #Monsoon2023 #TrendingNow #VideoViral #chandigarh #Haryana pic.twitter.com/3tmQfy06NE— Anil Kumar Verma (@AnilKumarVerma_) June 25, 2023 Dramatic visuals Car washed away in #Panchkula, #Haryana today amid heavy rainfall. #rainalert pic.twitter.com/I2zXYduyd0— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) June 25, 2023 Scary visuals emerged from Khark Mangoli Panchkula, where a lady's car was swept away by the sudden excessive water flow in the river, while parked nearby. Hats off to the people who came to their rescue. The lady along with her mother came to pay obeisance at a Temple. pic.twitter.com/Mh24O92rHJ— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 25, 2023 VIDEO | Car washed away in Panchkula, Haryana today amid heavy rainfall. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/8sB3FoFhL8— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harayana rains rescue