Viral Video Watch: Fans take over singing and steal the show after singer Lewis Capaldi stops mid-concert The musician lost his voice during a performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival but fans had his back. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Losing his voice, ticks taking over, he battled through and the crowd lifted him up. What a set #LewisCapaldi absolutely incredible #glastonbury2023 moment pic.twitter.com/BIWv8ZC6F4— ThatRobRose (@thatrobrose) June 24, 2023 Alla domanda "come dovrebbe girare il mondo?" si può rispondere con questo video: la regia della BBC stacca e si concentra sul pubblico che sommerge Lewis Capaldi con le loro voci. Tutto il resto passa in secondo piano. La musica smuove cose che non si possono spiegare. È magia. pic.twitter.com/6aybRANnbv— isabella insolia (@isainsolia) June 26, 2023