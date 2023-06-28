Around the Web Watch: RPF officer in excavator bucket resets train valve after passenger pulls alarm chain Rahul Kumar, an RPF constable from the Chennai division, performed a crucial reset for the stranded train travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago When a passenger of General Coach pulled the alarm chain of this train no. 12604 Exp (HYB -MAS) on 27.06.2023, the train stopped over Bridge no.167. It wasn't possible to reach the coach for resetting Alarm Chain Resetting Valve. #IndianRailways #dedication pic.twitter.com/JXK2bJGqXr— DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) June 28, 2023 They used exceptional common sense, got down in the riverbed, requested JCB driver to help him. RPF constable Sri Rahul Kumar got into the bucket of JCB to climb up the bridge and do the reset. This is a great example of dedication of our staff exceeding expectations. pic.twitter.com/khwwAFvRHM— DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) June 28, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Train Chennai Emergency chain