UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi offers Eid greetings from International Space Station As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, he also shared an image of the Mecca as seen from space. Scroll Staff An hour ago أجواء العيد في محطة الفضاء الدولية🌙✨أبارك للجميع حلول عيد الاضحى المبارك.. الله يعوده علينا وعليكم بالخير والبركة🤍 pic.twitter.com/9dKBwFyKAF— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 28, 2023 Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here's a view of the holy site of Mecca 🕋 that I captured yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mGI65NeEmh— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 27, 2023