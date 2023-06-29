Around the Web Watch: With clothes set on fire, French man sets unique world record for fastest 100m run French firefighter and stuntman, Jonathan Vero, completed the fastest full body burn sprint without oxygen, in just 17 seconds. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France)Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J0QJsPNkPf— Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. fire running world record