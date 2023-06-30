Viral Video Watch: Two elephant calves vie for their keeper’s attention and love Caught on camera at a wildlife rescue centre in Kenya. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Wait for it…. Mwinzi loves his adopted 'mum' so much he gets jealous if he has to share Keeper Justus with the other orphans. It seems babies get somewhat possessive with their mothers in the animal kingdom too. https://t.co/v30orMyOAI pic.twitter.com/ax9QXDxtru— Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) June 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals elephant