Around the Web Watch: Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh’s supporter rips up his resignation letter Biren Singh said on Friday he would not resign after his supporters urged him to stay on. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Moment when women supporting Manipur CM Biren Singh tore up his resignation letter pic.twitter.com/dB8IjWNmya— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023 Also read:Manipur: N Biren Singh says he will remain CM after protests in his support We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Manipur N Biren Singh resignation