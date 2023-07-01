Viral Video Watch: Russians ‘mourn’ dating app Tinder’s exit from their country with mock beachfront funeral The dating app has stopped its services in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago TINDER FUNERAL IN RUSSIA. See the mourning of Russians over Tinder being banned pic.twitter.com/tD17IxqnOh— Tati (@HowKarma) June 30, 2023 And in Russia, you sometimes have your own problems. #Tinder completely left Russia, and the russians held a funeral for the mobile application. pic.twitter.com/mjsqBcAwjH— Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) June 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Tinder